Becky G is set to perform at the MLB’s MGM Rewards All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert

Becky G is bringing more sabor to the ballfields this summer. The Mexican descent star is set to perform on July 16 at Major League Baseball’s MGM Rewards All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert.

The 25-year-old Inglewood native recently released her second album Esquemas, after releasing hit songs after hit songs and her debut set, Mala Santa.

©Steven Blanco



Becky G celebrates the release of her new record

In addition to Becky, the MLB will also welcome at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, Quavo, JoJo Siwa, Anthony Ramos, Rob Lowe, CC Sabathia, Simu Liu, Chloe Kim, Coi Leray, Zachary Levi, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jennie Finch, Andre Ethier, Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, The Miz, Lauren Chamberlain, Natasha Watley, Lele Pons, and Lisa Fernandez, to compete in the Celebrity Softball Game.

The multiplatinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and activist is known for having three number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts (“Mayores, ”Sin Pijama,“ and “MAMIII”), a starring role in “Power Rangers,” guest-starring in Fox TV’s Emmy-winning “Empire” series, her beauty brand Treslúce and Facebook Watch show “Face to Face with Becky G.”

Becky has won the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Female Artist two years in a row (2020 and 2021) and the E! People’s Choice Award for The Latin Artist of 2020. She was awarded the Latin AMA for Favorite Female Artist two years in a row (2018 and 2019) and received the Latin AMA for Favorite Urban Song (for “Mayores”) in 2018.

She was also presented the YouTube Diamond Play Button for surpassing 10 million followers on the platform (she now has over 18M). Her debut album Mala Santa was released in October 2019 and has been certified 8X Platinum in the United States, Platinum in Spain, and Gold in Mexico.

As the granddaughter of Mexican Immigrants, born and raised in Inglewood, California, Becky is no stranger to hardships and is passionate about her community. She uses her massive platform to speak out against inequality and raise awareness on social issues, including Black Lives Matter and DREAMers and has made it a point to give back to her community.