2022 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Winners!

See the full list of the winners of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

See who the night’s biggest winner where! Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Doja Cat, Kali Uchis and more

By Andrea Pérez -Miami

Last night, on May 15, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was a very exciting night for the music industry with top artists such as Megan Thee Stallion; Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly on stage, including Travis Scott who performed for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy. Like all award ceremonies, it ended with the winners!

Related:

Best dressed at the Billboard Music Awards 2022: Anitta, Becky G, Doja Cat, Kali Uchis and more

Here is the full list of the top artist that went home with awards.

Top Artist


  • Doja Cat
  • Drake *WINNER
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Top New Artist

  • Givēon
  • Masked Wolf
  • Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
  • Pooh Shiesty
  • The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

  • Drake *WINNER
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

  • Adele
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
  • Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

  • BTS *WINNER
  • Glass Animals
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Migos
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

  • Adele
  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift *WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
  • The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Lil Nas X
  • Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
  • The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

  • Adele
  • BTS *WINNER
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
  • The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
  • The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global Artist

  • BTS
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran *WINNER
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Weeknd

Top Tour

  • Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
  • Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
  • Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
  • Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
  • The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER

Top R&B Artist

  • Doja Cat *WINNER
  • Givēon
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
  • Summer Walker
  • The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

  • Givēon
  • Khalid
  • The Weeknd *WINNER

Top R&B Female Artist

  • Doja Cat *WINNER
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

Top R&B Tour

  • Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) *WINNER
  • Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
  • Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

  • Drake *WINNER
  • Juice WRLD
  • Lil Baby
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

  • Drake *WINNER
  • Juice WRLD
  • Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Top Rap Tour

  • J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
  • Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
  • Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) *WINNER

Top Country Artist

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift *WINNER
  • Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Top Country Female Artist

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Taylor Swift *WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

  • Dan + Shay *WINNER
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

  • Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
  • Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) *WINNER
  • Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

  • Glass Animals *WINNER
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Måneskin
  • twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

  • Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
  • Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
  • The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER

Top Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny *WINNER
  • Farruko
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

  • Bad Bunny *WINNER
  • Farruko
  • Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

  • Kali Uchis *WINNER
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado *WINNER
  • Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

  • Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
  • Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
  • Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) *WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Lady Gaga *WINNER
  • Marshmello
  • Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Elevation Worship
  • for King & Country
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Ye *WINNER

Top Gospel Artist

  • CeCe Winans
  • Elevation Worship
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Maverick City Music
  • Ye *WINNER
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more