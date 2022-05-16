See the full list of the winners of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Last night, on May 15, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was a very exciting night for the music industry with top artists such as Megan Thee Stallion; Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly on stage, including Travis Scott who performed for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy. Like all award ceremonies, it ended with the winners!
Here is the full list of the top artist that went home with awards.
Top Artist
- Doja Cat
- Drake *WINNER
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top New Artist
- Givēon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
- Pooh Shiesty
- The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
- Drake *WINNER
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
- Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
- BTS *WINNER
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Migos
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift *WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
- The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
- The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
- Adele
- BTS *WINNER
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
- The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
- The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global Artist
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran *WINNER
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Top Tour
- Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
- Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
- Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
- The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER
Top R&B Artist
- Doja Cat *WINNER
- Givēon
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
- Givēon
- Khalid
- The Weeknd *WINNER
Top R&B Female Artist
- Doja Cat *WINNER
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Top R&B Tour
- Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) *WINNER
- Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
- Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
- Drake *WINNER
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
- Drake *WINNER
- Juice WRLD
- Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
- Cardi B
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Top Rap Tour
- J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
- Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
- Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) *WINNER
Top Country Artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift *WINNER
- Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen *WINNER
Top Country Female Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift *WINNER
Top Country Duo/Group
- Dan + Shay *WINNER
- Florida Georgia Line
- Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
- Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
- Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) *WINNER
- Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
- Glass Animals *WINNER
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
- Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
- The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER
Top Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny *WINNER
- Farruko
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
- Bad Bunny *WINNER
- Farruko
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
- Kali Uchis *WINNER
- Karol G
- Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado *WINNER
- Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
- Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
- Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) *WINNER
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Lady Gaga *WINNER
- Marshmello
- Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Elevation Worship
- for King & Country
- Lauren Daigle
- Ye *WINNER
Top Gospel Artist
- CeCe Winans
- Elevation Worship
- Kirk Franklin
- Maverick City Music
- Ye *WINNER
