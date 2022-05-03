The all-new trailer of Eugenio Derbez’s upcoming movie ‘The Valet’

Eugenio Derbez is back to our screens with his upcoming movie The Valet. The Mexican actor’s new adventure tells the story of world-famous movie star Olivia (Samara Weaving) while she faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield).

The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same image and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover-up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos.

In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before. The Valet is directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher. The film is also produced by Ben Odell and Eugenio Derbez.

In addition to Derbez and Weaving, the movie stars Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”), Carmen Salinas Lozano, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirrucello, Ravi Patel, Noemí González, and Lunay.

The Valet premieres on Hulu and across Disney streaming services globally on May 20th, 2022.

Watch the trailer below