The first season of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ had us on the edge of our seat because of the personalities that participated. Fights, romances, friendships and misunderstandings were the main course day after day and while we are still reeling in excitement from the finale in which Alicia Machado won, we are also ready for a second season to begin!

Once again, the show will gather 23 celebrities in a house and from what we know so far, it will be hard for us to turn away from the screen! The reality show will premier on May 10th at 7:00 p.m. on Telemundo has a very fascinating group of people which we can’t wait to see interact! Scroll below so you can meet all the cast that has been officially confirmed.