Jorge Ramos decided to take a step forward and give a twist to his interviewer career. In his 35-year trajectory, the journalist of Mexican origin has been seen in front of his interviewees in a studio and in a more traditional format. Now, Ramos has decided to ‘break’ the mold and talk to celebrities about the more unknown and personal facets of their lives. On April 24, the journalist will premiere “Algo personal con Jorge Ramos” at 10pm ET on the platform ViX from TelevisaUnivision.

“For me this is a new and welcomed challenge. Having spent most of my career talking to presidents and politicians, this is a great opportunity to leisurely talk to writers and artists about their deepest motivations. It is something really personal, for them and for me,” explained the 64-year-old journalist.

In an interview with HOLA! USA, Ramos shared his feelings about this new and exciting challenge, he also shared details of the moments that impacted him the most on a personal level. In this first season, ﻿Ramos sat down to talk ‘with an open heart’ with several entertainment, culture and sports personalities. Those included: Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo, Alejandro Sanz, Carlos Vives, Isabel Allende, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Joan Manuel Serrat, Mario Vargas Llosa and Sebastián Yatra, in addition to the musical group Maná, all who shared “something personal” with Jorge Ramos.