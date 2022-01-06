Jorge Ramos is usually very reserved with his private life, but when it comes to showing off to his children, he can‘t help it. The journalist of Mexican origin is the father of two girls; Paola Ramos, from his first marriage with Gina Montaner, and Nicolás Ramos, from his second marriage with Lisa Bolívar.

The head of Noticieron Univision is very proud of both, but he has been ‘on the moon’ since Paola followed his footsteps within in media.

