Elliot Page’s character in Umbrella Academy to come out as trans: ‘Meet Viktor’

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is back on Netflix on June 22! And while many details are still under wraps, including new characters and a new storyline, the streaming platform has announced a new addition to the fan-favorite family of superheroes.

Elliot Page shared an image of the upcoming series on his Instagram account, captioning it “Meet Viktor Hargreeves” and revealing that his beloved character Vanya Hargrevees, from season 1 and 2, will be transitioning on the third season of the show.

Netflix also shared the news, posting the same image and writing “Welcome to the family, Viktor – we’re so happy you’re here,” making fans excited to see Elliot’s new character and his complex relationship with his powerful siblings, following the complicated situations and adventures they all faced on the last season, when they went back in time to 1963.

It seems this new season will also take place in an altered universe, where the ‘Sparrow Academy’ exists, with similaities to the Umbrella Academy, including different superheroes that ultimately join forces to save the world.

Netflix announced, “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here ❤️ https://t.co/hQwD4Vvlkd — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2022

Fans can expect to see the return of David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampan as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Justin H. Min as Ben, Colm Feore as Reginald, Ritu Arya as Lila, Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme, Tom Hopper as Luther, and Elliot Page as Viktor.