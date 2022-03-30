Viva! L.A. Music Festival announces Dodger Stadium lineup featuring Daddy Yankee, Becky G, J Balvin & more

This week, Southern California staple Viva! has debuted its latest event: Viva! L.A. Music Festival, revealing its explosive lineup set to take place on June 25th, 2022.

Continuing the legacy that was established throughout the past ten years by Viva!, the Viva! L.A. Music Festival will be held at the iconic Dodger Stadium, celebrating the dynamic spirit and community of Los Angeles. Marking its victorious ten year anniversary, the powerhouse lineup includes a mix of icons, superstars, and some of tomorrow’s most promising artists across genres. Performers include Daddy Yankee, J. Balvin, El Fantasma, Kali Uchis, Becky G, Devendra Banhart, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Omar Apollo, Carin Leon, Los Dos Carnales, and many more.

“Ten years ago, Viva! and its Pomona showcases were launched by Rene Contreras, a young first generation Latino American living in Southern California’s Pomona region who sought to create representation and community by bringing some of the most notable names in music to his hometown, a region largely ignored,” the festival said via a press release.

“Viva! celebrates those often overshadowed--immigrants, youth of color, the underserved, the working class in the suburbs, various marginalized communities and artists that have long been pushed out of the larger American music arena,” they continued. “Viva! is lined with an undeniable magic of “belonging” that is resonating with millions around the world.”

The cultural impact of Viva! L.A. goes beyond just a festival, simultaneously dismantling the misconception of a monolith “Latin genre” by showcasing artists with an infinite array of sounds, styles, languages and regions through careful curation. The festival also features a selection of non-Latinx artists that beautifully mirrors the reality of today’s world.

Ticket pre-sale starts Saturday, April 2nd at 10 AM PST. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, April 2nd at 2PM PST. For ticket and festival information visit vivamusicfestival.com.