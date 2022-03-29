Celine Dion, Madonna, The Weeknd and more join forces to support Ukraine: ‘We are standing with you’

The most successful artists in the music industry have joined forces for a good cause, joining a global rally event to help collect funds and support for Ukraine amid the conflict caused by Russia’s invasion.

‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ will be held from April 8 to 9, as it was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, hoping to use their platforms to fund humanitarian efforts.

Celine Dion, The Weeknd and Alanis Morissette are among the singers commiting to help the Eastern European country, with more than 12 million people in need of assistance, more than 6.5 million displaced internally and 3.5 million leaving to neighboring countries.

“Today, our message to the Ukrainian people is this: we are standing with you. Whether you need food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we are rallying the world to continue to have your backs and provide critical assistance where it is needed most,” Trudeau said in his statement, “When we all work together, we can achieve the best outcomes for those displaced by Putin’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.”

Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Green Day, Hugh Jackman, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Radiohead, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Tame Impala, U2, and Usher, will also be participating, and more are set to be announced in the following days.