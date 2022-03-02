Luis Miguel
Congratulations!

Luis Miguel becomes the first Latino to have over 260 songs that exceed one million plays

He is also the first Mexican-Puerto Rican singer to exceed five billion streams on Spotify

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Luis Miguel never ceases to amaze! The Puerto Rican singer better known as “El Sol de Mexico” continues to make history in the music industry after becoming the first Latin artist to have more than 266 songs that exceed one million streams on Spotify.

The star shared the news on his Instagram account, and immediately his fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

As something that will undoubtedly go down in the history of the musical world, Luis Miguel’s new achievement is also part of the list of his others accomplishments, including becoming the first Mexican-Puerto Rican to exceed five billion streams on the same platform.

According to Spotify, the most listened to songs include “Ahora te puedes marchar,” “La Incondicional,” “Hasta que me olvides,” “Culpable o no,” and “La media vuelta.”

As we previously reported, Luis Miguel took to social media on the first day of 2022 to tease his Instagram followers with a mysterious video. The iconic singer caused a stir after sharing a short video that reads “2022,” followed by three ellipses in gold.

Immediately after, his over two million followers started questioning if Luis Miguel was insinuating the release of new music or an album. The last time the singer released music was in 2017 for his album México por Siempre.

