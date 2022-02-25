‘The Crown’ jewels and antiques worth $200,000 stolen from Netflix set

Netflix just suffered a major heist, after $200000 worth of props, including jewelry, gemstones, silverware and antiques were taken from the set of the popular series ‘The Crown.’

Among the 350 valuable items, there was a 1897 replica of a coveted Fabergé egg that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, George V.

The British authorities are currently investigating the robbery and are looking for the thieves. Alison Harvey, Netflix’s set decorator for the show, stated that “the items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” however they are “valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

Other objects missing from the set of the show included Russian religious icons, a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock, a birdcage, candelabra, a 10-piece silver dressing table, a Saint-Louis gilt crystal glassware and decanters, and more. The props were stored in a parking facility in Yorkshire, while filming was taking place nearby.

“The gang managed to gain access to the lorries,” a source told the Sun, breaking them open “and strip them of the lot.” The source added, “This couldn’t have come at a more frustrating time. Producers are frantically trying to find replacements. But given so many were unique, it won’t be easy,” as it was reported that there will be a delay in the filming schedule.

The new season of ‘The Crown’ will have Dominic West playing Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Imelda Staunton playing Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce portraying Prince Philip and Lesley Manville taking over the role of Princess Margaret.