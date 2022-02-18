Katya Martín reveals if she has anything in common with her character in ‘Promised Land’

The series will also include storylines sharing immigration journeys and experiences. As the daughter of Spanish immigrants, do you think your parents will feel represented?

My father is Spanish and my mother American, so I’ve watched both of them work through language barriers and find ways to adapt and assimilate between Spanish and American cultures, all the while teaching my brother and me to embrace both.

When we moved to the US, I witnessed my mom earn her teaching degree (a parallel now with my character in Promised Land and a huge inspiration for me in my own life) while working multiple jobs and raising two kids alongside my father. He was, in turn, juggling two to three jobs and navigating life in a new country. I watched him improve his English and work hard to build a community of friends from the ground up. That drive to build a life for us, that resilience and “stick-to-it-ivness,” as my mother would say, is something I’ll always carry with me. That is what defines the immigrant experience to me: building something for yourself and your family no matter the sacrifice, fighting to make a home somewhere because you know the hard work will pay off and create opportunities. If not for you, then for your kids.

I should also say that while there are certainly many parallels to my parents’ experience, every immigration story is unique. That is what makes Promised Land so special: that it takes away the label “immigrant” and instead puts human beings in front of the audience.