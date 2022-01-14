Christina Ochoa shares her love story with acting and talks ‘Promised Land’, shark tagging, and more

You are starring in ABC‘s Promised Land. Tell me a little bit about the show and describe your character, Veronica Sandoval.

So the show is a family saga of the Sandovals and we are led by our patriarch who is played by John Ortiz. And Joe Sandoval runs a winery. His backstory is also explored and the immigrant storyline coming to America, but this is now tackling the second generation Sandovals. I compare it to Succession, you know if there was a Latin version of Succession. So he is in charge and then it’s all about who is going to take over the winery. Veronica, my character is the CEO of the company. She is a businesswoman, a professional.

She will try to do what’s best throughout the first season and then we will kind of have to go along with her for the ride on everything that’s thrown at her, not just from her father’s standpoint, but from her siblings and her environment and her family life and everything. So, I really connected with her because she‘s a professional woman and she’s not one of the tropes and cliches that we‘re used to seeing for Latin women. She’s Stanford educated MBA like she is one of those people who has her s**t together. She’s not a drug dealer, a drug dealer’s girlfriend, you know, we‘re just trying to break some of those stereotypes.