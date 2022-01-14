Christina Ochoa shares her love story with acting and talks ‘Promised Land’, shark tagging, and more

Christina Ochoa is ready for the world to meet Veronica Sandoval in ABC’s upcoming Latinx family drama ‘Promised Land’. Born in Barcelona, Spain, the actress spent her childhood between Madrid, Barcelona and Miami surrounded by science and art as the daughter of Spanish sculptor Victor Ochoa, and grand-niece of 1959 Nobel Prize winner Severo Ochoa.
Christina is best known for her roles on ‘Animal Kingdom’, ‘Blood Drive’, and ‘Valor’, and if not on set, she’s in the ocean diving or tagging sharks and whales. The educated artist studied Oceanographic Engineering at Las Palmas University and Advanced Marine Biology at James Cook University. But once she found acting, she fell in love and moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams on land.
HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Christina about the upcoming Latinx drama ‘Promised Land’, the moment she decided to make the “not rational” decision to pursue acting, and more.
“I try my best to stay connected to the ocean just because that is, you know, it’s still everything to me, but professionally acting was a love story.”
So the show is a family saga of the Sandovals and we are led by our patriarch who is played by John Ortiz. And Joe Sandoval runs a winery. His backstory is also explored and the immigrant storyline coming to America, but this is now tackling the second generation Sandovals. I compare it to Succession, you know if there was a Latin version of Succession. So he is in charge and then it’s all about who is going to take over the winery. Veronica, my character is the CEO of the company. She is a businesswoman, a professional.
She will try to do what’s best throughout the first season and then we will kind of have to go along with her for the ride on everything that’s thrown at her, not just from her father’s standpoint, but from her siblings and her environment and her family life and everything. So, I really connected with her because she‘s a professional woman and she’s not one of the tropes and cliches that we‘re used to seeing for Latin women. She’s Stanford educated MBA like she is one of those people who has her s**t together. She’s not a drug dealer, a drug dealer’s girlfriend, you know, we‘re just trying to break some of those stereotypes.
I have to say, I fell in love with acting, so it’s not rational. It’s clearly not a logical choice. There‘s not a lot of stability and, you know guaranteed like track record versus as if I were going into academia with my kind of background, but I fell in love with it. It’s playful. It encourages me to just jump in and play and fail and all the things that I feel like I really wanted to explore and science is still gonna be my first love and the love of my life if that makes sense. So I still work as much as possible on hiatus. I go shark tagging. I will go on expeditions. I have a company that takes people who are maybe not from the scientific background into these environments and I try my best to stay connected to the ocean just because that is, you know, it‘s still everything to me, but professionally acting was a love story.
I do actually I was in a theater production. I was doing conferences and speaking in public for science and women in science. And I was like, ‘I‘m really shy. I’m really introverted. I‘m not good at this. I’m gonna take a theater class.’ And I took this theater class in Alexandria and we did a production of 12 Angry Women, a spin on 12 Angry Men. And I played, I wanna say it was juror number eight. This is a while ago. And I got to really be explosive and aggravated and aggressive and angry and upset and explore all those feelings. And the first time I did, because it was like, oh, it‘s allowed, I get to experience this. It felt so wonderful. I just, I dove right in. And I was like, okay, well I’m going Hollywood.
Finding your tribe is the word I can use. I know it‘s a little bit overused lately, but finding your tribe, finding people that you understand when they communicate, or kind of the message they’re giving. Cause I think there’s an acting coach for everyone. There’s an agent for everyone, there are different styles. Think of it as dating, is the best advice I could possibly get. I‘m in this because it makes me happy because I like the pursuit of it. And I like the experience of engaging these people. And if for whatever reason I didn’t, then I’m not hung up on a metric or on success or on a result. For me it’s process-driven, not result-oriented, and finding the person that communicates- with me I lucked out.
I found Sara Mornell after trying every acting coach in LA and she was such a, for me, a pioneer in advocating for women on getting actors from being the lowest common denominator or like at the bottom of that totem pole, and empowering them and giving them that, you know, sense of authority over their work and their craft that I just lucked out. So my advice is always to find that person that can help empower you.
Veronica is definitely up there. Every character I tackle is a woman that’s very good at something. I like high-level competence. I’m very attracted to it, both on a personal level and on a character. And so, whether it’s a drug dealer on ‘Animal Kingdom’, she’s very good at what she does, or if she’s being manipulative or she’s evil.
In Veronica‘s case, she is a businesswoman. She is a family-oriented businesswoman, which is like a very difficult world to meld and she’s very good at it. That‘s hard, but also the fact that what she’s good at is so foreign to me because I don‘t drink, even though I’m from Spain, I don’t drink, I don’t drink wine. So for me, I was just like, oh my gosh, I can‘t tell them I don’t drink . Cause I think the show runners‘ first comment when we spoke was kind of like, ‘wine on set!’ Which was a joke obviously, but ‘wine! and it’ll be so much fun.’ And all I kept thinking about was that episode of, ‘I Love Lucy’ where she‘s stomping on the grapes with no clue what she’s doing. So I’m like oh man I really have to dive in. But the research is so rewarding, I’m a big nerd at heart so I gravitate towards it.
I don’t necessarily know if there’s a direct correlation or at least causation for a better career, as an actress with my education. But I truly believe a fuller life leads to fuller performances, whatever that is. Whether that‘s experiences or that’s travel or that’s family, or it’s a career or a history and background that is kind of diametrically opposed, doesn’t matter what it is. I do believe that it will inform your choices and kind of maybe fill them in and give your performance a little more gravitas than perhaps is already on the page or has been, you know, put there forth for you.
I try to go for hammerhead and tiger [shark] season to Bimini and The Bahamas with our company it’s called Rogue Expeditions. And we try to go with a group of people. Most of them, either like me used to doing fieldwork with wildlife or people who have never done it before. And I will say, recently I got to take my husband for the first time ever shark tagging. And, you know, on one of these experiences and watching that first time experience is always meaningful, but this one, in particular, was just that much more uplifting and exciting to me because I got to live through him what it feels like to get in the water with these mega apex predators that people are terrified of and kind of just embrace it and fall in love with them instead. So I got to see that.
Oh gosh. You know what I would love to never have to describe who Christina Ochoa is because I love the idea of being vague and living in my subtleties or in my grays or not being able. I think that representation- somebody, I can‘t remember who it was- but somebody recently told me existence is resistance and having women like you and like Veronica and this representation having them exist without explaining or justifying them itself is a statement.
Wow. I’m very, very lucky. I have two movies coming out and season six, which is our final ever from ‘John Wells’ Animal Kingdom’ on TNT. And the experience, you know, six years on anything, with a family like that is something I‘m super grateful for. So that, and then two movies that were independent features filmed during the pandemic. So against all odds managed to pull through and finish and we all rallied together. So I’m excited about those too, and they‘re all kinda coming at the same time, so help me (laughs). No, I’m, I’m very, very grateful. So hopefully those come, I don’t have an exact date. I know ‘Animal Kingdom’ comes early in the year and the other two, I believe in the year.