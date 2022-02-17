Star Trek: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, and more return for the fourth film

The Starfleet crew is back! A new installment of Star Trek is in the works, and the cast is ready to start filming by the end of the year.

Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, Karl Urban and Simon Pegg, are returning to the iconic franchise, reprising their original roles as Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Sulu, Bones and Scotty, respectively.

Fans of the films shared their excitement after producer J.J. Abrams announced the news, revealing that the new project “will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take Star Trek into areas that you’ve just never seen before.”

Abrams also said that they are thrilled to start “shooting by the end of the year,“ working on new projects for the franchise, as they “have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting.”

Rumors about a fourth installment of ‘Star Trek’ started in 2016 after the release of ‘Star Trek Beyond,’ and in 2018 when it was reported that Pine would not be returning after negotiations with the Hollywood star failed.

The new film will be directed by Matt Shakman, known for directing Disney Plus’ popular series ‘WandaVision.’ Paramount also announced a third installment of ‘A Quiet Place’ and a third ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ film.