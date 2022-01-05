Chris Evans is preparing to play his most iconic role to date

Chris Evans is about to take over a pretty legendary role, as he prepares to portray the iconic movie star Gene Kelly!

It was confirmed that the original idea was created by Evans, taking place in the 1950s, and telling the story of a 12-year-old boy who finds an imaginary friend in Kelly, while working on his newest film on the MGM Lot.

Gene Kelly found absolute success throughout his career in Hollywood, known for being a talented dancer and actor, appearing in a number of iconic films, including ‘An American in Paris’ in 1951, ‘Singin’ In The Rain’ in 1952, and his debut in ‘For me and My Gal’ in 1942, alongside Judy Garland.

©Warner Bros.



Gene Kelly and Judy Garland in ‘The Pirate’

The 40-year-old ‘Captain America’ star will play the ‘Singin’ In The Rain’ actor, and is also set to produce the project alongside Oscar nominee John Logan, who will be working on the script as well. Chris will be reuniting with Riam Johnson and Ram Bergman from T-Street Productions, after working together in the 2019 film ‘Knives Out.’

This is not the only project Evans is working on at the moment, as he recently took on another fan-favorite role, voicing Buzz Lightyear in the new Toy Story animated spin-off ‘Lightyear.’

He went on to share his excitement, admitting he “can‘t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else.”