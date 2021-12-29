Kali Uchis, Charlie Puth, and more headline TikTok New Year’s Eve concert

Kali Uchis, Charlie Puth and Rico Nasty were announced as headliners for TikTok’s New Year’s Eve concert, which will be hosted via livestream. The announcement was made through Twitter, prompting a lot of excitement from their followers.

“Celebrate the New Year with @KALIUCHIS, @charlieputh, @Rico_nastyy, host @Avgfashionblog and special guests as they say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022,” the app shared on Twitter. Aside from featuring the musicians mentioned above, who had some of the most used songs on TikTok, the event will also feature appearances from a variety of famous creators, with Courtney Parchman, whose TikTok handle is Average Fashion Blogger, serving as the evening’s host.

The live stream kicks off at 9PM Eastern Time in New Year’s Eve. The performances will take place on a different floor of TikTok Towers, a stage that’s designed to look like custom-built apartments for each artist.

While all performers of the event are exciting, Kali Uchis has had a very impactful couple of years, releasing a record that topped different charts and that launched her career to new levels. In 2020, she released “Sin Miedo,” containing the song “Telepatia,” which became her first song to enter the Billboard 100 in the U.S. She’s collaborated with artists like SZA, Kaytranada and Jhay Cortez, and will soon go on tour alongside Tyler the Creator. She was also awarded Variety’s Crossover Award, due to how influential her presence is in terms of expanding the reach of Latin music.

TikTok is an influential app for music, with many artists making their big breaks with the app, which quickly popularizes the songs and throws them into a wider audience. The New Year’s Eve event isn’t TikTok’s first foray into the music industry; over the past, the app has hosted a variety of live streams from performers like Justin Bieber, J Balvin, and Demi Lovato.