The film ‘Real Women Have Curves’ will be adapted into a Broadway musical

“Real Women Have Curves” will be adapted into a Broadway musical. The film, starring America Ferrera and Lupe Ontiveros, was based on a play written by Josefina Lopez, and tells the story of a Mexican-American teenager and the clash that exists between herself and her immigrant parents for wanting to live her own life.

©GettyImages



Lupe Ontiveros and America Ferrera at the 2002 Toronto Film Festival.

“Real Women Have Curves” was an important film for a variety of reasons. While it launched America Ferrera’s career, it also won several important awards, including the Audience Award at Sundance Film Festival. It pushed for diversity on and behind the camera, challenging the limits of what Latinos could do in Hollywood at the time of its release. It’s currently in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

According to Forbes, the musical will be developed by Fran and Barry Weissler, producers of Broadway hits like “Chicago” and “Waitress,” and it will be directed by Sergio Trujillo. The music will be composed by the Grammy Award-winning Mexican duo Jesse & Joy, who have been involved in the music industry for over a decade.

©GettyImages



America Ferrera at the New York premiere of “Real Women Have Curves.”

“They‘re not from the theater world, and that’s what I wanted,” explained Trujillo in the podcast “Little Known Facts.” “We wanted to create a sound that was that very authentic, but yet had a fresh perspective. They’re storytellers, and their music is just so incredibly tuneful and beautiful.”

While the show is still in its early stages, if it were to be made, it would be the first Broadway musical with a Latino director, composer, book writer, and lyricist.