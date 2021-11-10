‘Squid Game 2’: Creator of the show gives details about the new season

It’s official! Netflix is bringing Squid Game for a second season, following the incredible worldwide success of the series.

The news was recently confirmed during Hwang Dong-hyuk’s latest interview, the creator of the show, who also directed and wrote the nine-episode thriller.

He previously revealed he was hesitant about a second season, however after seeing the amount of success and the growing popularity of ‘Squid Game’ across the world, he announced that the story will continue with the main character.

“Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world,” Hwang revealed, admitting that “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season.”

“I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season,” he confirmed, adding that the upcoming season is still “in the planning process,” so it will definitely take some time to be released worldwide.

Just one month after the release of ‘Squid Game,’ the series became Netflix’s most popular show with 111 million streams in less than a month, taking the first place from ‘Bridgerton,’ which had 82 million views during the first 28 days.

The creator of the show shared that when he started writing ‘Squid Game,’ he was in “financial straits” and spent “much time in cafes reading comics including ‘Battle Royale’ and ‘Liar Game.’”

He then came to wonder how it would feel if he “took part in the games,” but found the games too complex, and decided to focus “on using kids’ games” instead.