Thalía loses in ‘The Squid Game’ after her hit song ‘Piel Morena’ plays in the background

Thalía is not only the “Queen of Telenovelas;” she is also royalty on social media. The Mexican singer is consistently among the first celebrities to jump into viral trends. Most recently, the superstar fell into the “The Squid Game” hype.

Like many Netflix users, Thalía watched the breaking record Korean series, which recreates children’s classic games with adults. The show started trending all over the internet for its twisted and gory plot, and a challenge featuring one of the games is a trending topic on TikTok and Instagram.

The singer, actress, and businesswoman started playing “Green Light, Red Light,” one of the games in which the giant doll with movement sensors eliminates players if they don’t follow the rules.

In this game, as long as the doll says “green light,” players can run as much as possible, but when they hear “red light,” they have to stop and remain immobile, or else the outcome will be fatal.

The star didn’t follow said rules, and after her hit song “Piel Morena” started playing in the background, she got eliminated. “Everything was going well until they put the song #PielMorena on me,” she wrote in the publication jokingly.

Fans of the “Amor a la Mexicana” interpreter rushed to the comment section praising her creativity and humor. “You are the best,” one person wrote, while another one said: “Even I would be eliminated.”