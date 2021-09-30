Elsa Pataky shares first look of her upcoming Netflix film

Elsa Pataky is excited about her upcoming project, “Interceptor.” The film is set to premiere on Netflix and she just shared some of the project’s first images.

©Elsa Pataky



Pataky plays the lead role of the film, Captain JJ Collins.

In an Instagram post, Elsa shared some shots of her character, Captain JJ Cole. She’s seen wearing a uniform and holding a gun, and, in the second photo, kicking some guy’s butt. “Capitan JJ Collins 💪‘First look of my new film, Interceptor! Coming soon on Netflix.“/ primeras imágenes de mi nueva película Interceptor, pronto en Netflix,” she captioned her post.

“Interceptor” is Netflix’s latest action-packed film. Based in Australia, the film follows Captain JJ Cole as she tries to save the world from an impending nuclear attack.

©Elsa Pataky



The role required a lot of physical training.

The film will be written and directed by Australian writer Matthew Reilly, known for writing fast-paced action thrillers. Reilly’s novels have made him into a New York Times best-selling author, having sold over 7.5 million copies worldwide.

When it comes to Elsa Pataky, while the actress has starred in a variety of blockbusters, including entries in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, this marks an exciting step forward for her, one where she’ll act as the sole lead of the film. It’s a responsibility she’s taking seriously, as demonstrated in her Instagram stories, where she’s shown clips of herself training alongside her husband, Chris Hemsworth, who undergoes some of the toughest training in Hollywood due to his role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.