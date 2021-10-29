Michelle Obama will guest-star on the final season of ‘Black-Ish’

‘Black-ish’ is going out with a bang! The final season of the popular comedy will have a special guest.

Loading the player...

Michelle Obama is set to appear in the upcoming season, as it was revealed on social media by the ABC sitcom, with a photo of the cast and the caption “#blackish is going all out for the final season!”

The cast shared their excitement after having the former First Lady on the set of the show, stating, “We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star.”

The Emmy-nominated comedy has referenced the Obama’s since the premiere in 2014, including a spacial Halloween episode during the second season, as the Johnsons got ready to dress up as the presidential family.

The final season is set to premiere in early 2022 on ABC, and while details for the new storyline are being kept under wraps, fans can expect seeing Michelle playing herself in the episode.

Michelle took to Twitter shortly after the news were announced, confessing she has “been a fan of @BlackishABC‘s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode,“ adding she “can’t wait” for the viewers to see her in the new and final season.