Blue Ivy’s onscreen debut: Get to know Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter

Blue Ivy Carter is only 12 years old, yet she's had some incomparable life experiences. The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has joined her parents on multiple stages, including Beyoncé's "Renaissance tour" and at the Grammys with her dad. She'll be making her film debut this year.

Here's all we know about Blue:

She'll be featured in "Mufasa"

© Ezra Shaw Blue Ivy attended the Super Bowl with her parents this year

Blue Ivy will have an appearance in "Mufasa," playing the role of Kiara, the daughter of Simba (Donald Glover) and Nala (Beyoncé).

The film explores the history of Simba's father and how he went on to become the king of Pride Rock. Blue Ivy's scene was teased at D23 Brazil and shows her listening to the tale of her grandfather.

"Blue Ivy doesn't sing in the movie. She is a thespian!" said director Barry Jenkins to Entertainment Weekly.

She was born in New York

Blue Ivy was born in 2012, in New York City. About a month after she was born, her parents shared a photo with people alongside a handwritten note.

“We welcome you to share in our joy," read the letter.

"Thank you for respecting our privacy during this beautiful time in our lives."

She's the youngest person to have a song on the Billboard list

© Christopher Polk Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter accepting an award at the Grammys

Blue Ivy is featured in many of her parents' work, including on the song "Glory." Jay-Z recorded her vocals when she was two days old, incorporating those in the song and getting his daughter a Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to work on a song that was featured on the Billboard charts.

She got a second World Guinness Record in 2021 for the Beyoncé song "Brown Skin Girl," where she sings in the opening and closing parts and she's credited as one of the song's writers.

The music video went on to win a Grammy, making her the youngest Grammy winner to be individually credited.

She's been dancing with her mom for years

© Kevin Mazur Blue Ivy at the Renaissance World Tour

Blue Ivy has been dancing with Beyoncé for years, appearing in the videos "Spirit" and "Formation."

She also danced at the Academy Awards in 2021, joining her mother onstage for the song "Be Alive." In 2023, she was featured on Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour, dancing in the songs "My Power" and "My Parade."

“She’s having the time of her life, and I couldn’t be more proud of her because she really worked hard," said Tina Knowles to PEOPLE.

"She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she’s just getting better and better. So, I’m the proud grandma, always.”