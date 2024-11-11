Megan Fox is Pregnant! Actress reveals she's expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox surprised fans today on Instagram with the happy news that she is expecting her fourth child—her first with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram to share to share the news of her pregnancy, which quickly went viral. After experiencing a miscarriage, the couple is now celebrating one of their most cherished dreams: becoming parents together.

© Kevin Mazur After four years of relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together

Baby on the Way!

The Hollywood actress shared a photo showing off her baby bump for the first time. "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back!" she captioned the image, adding an angel emoji.

Megan also included a photo of her positive pregnancy test in the post. The announcement shattered popularity records, garnering over 500,000 likes in under 30 minutes. In addition, Megan deleted all her other Instagram posts, making her pregnancy announcement the only photo currently on her account.

Her Fourth Pregnancy

This will be Megan’s fourth child. She shares three children—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8—with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship. The couple will be blending their families while preparing to welcome their first child.

© Raymond Hall The couple got engaged in 2022, after only two years

Their Love Story

The couple went public with their relationship in May 2020, when Megan starred in the “Bloody Valentine” music video, a track that marked the beginning of their love story.

In January 2022, the couple announced their engagement. “As in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow, I said yes... and then we drank each other’s blood,” Megan Fox wrote about the romantic proposal under the tree where they first met.

© Theo Wargo Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 Tribeca Festival

Last year, Fox opened up in her book, 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous' about experiencing a miscarriage in the past, recounting the ordeal in two poems.