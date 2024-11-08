Rashida Jones shares moving tribute following her dad Quincy Jones' death at 91; 'He was a giant'

Rashida Jones is honoring her father following his death. Quincy Jones, the legendary record producer, died on November 3rd at the age of 91. Known for his collaborations with artists like Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and more, Jones was a giant of the industry and one of the most important producers ever. His daughter, Rashida, has shared a statement showing his side as a father.

© Tommaso Boddi Rashida and Quincy Jones

Rashida shared the statement on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of herself and her father when she was a newborn.

"My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life," she wrote.

Rashida went on to share some of her fondest memories, including moments when she was little and would wake up in the middle of the night to find her dad making music.

"He kept 'jazz hours' starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me."

Rashida said that while her father was a genius of music, the outlet served as an expression of his love. "He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius. All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love," she said.

"He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy. I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever."

Some of Quincy Jones' most memorable collaborations

It's difficult explaining just how important Jones was to the music industry. He began his career in the '50s, making jazz music, and didn't stop. Through the decades, Quincy helped shape the landscape of pop, R&B, and more.

Some of his most memorable collaborations include his work with Michael Jackson, which resulted in hits like "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough" and "Thriller." He also worked with Frank Sinatra in "Fly Me To The Moon," with the two forming an impactful friendship. Check out this link if you want to learn more.