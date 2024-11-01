Irina Shayk becomes the new Tomb Raider this Halloween

Irina Shayk is making one thing clear; she'd make an incredible Tomb Raider. This Halloween, Shayk embodied the video game character that has been the source of inspiration for many films. Portrayed by actors like Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, Shayk proved that she'd make a great Lara Croft if she ever were to venture into acting.

© Arturo Holmes Shayk at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

In a post shared on Instagram, Shayk shared a look at her incredible costume with her followers. The post was made up of a video and various images showing off Shayk's eerie similarity to Croft, which she achieved by braiding her long hair into Croft's signature braid.

Shayk wore an all-black look made out of a tight top, matching shorts, thigh-high boots, two gun holsters, and a thick bracelet. Adding a pop of color was a large golden belt with a skull on it, an item worn by the original Tomb Raider films led by Jolie.

More photos show Shayk's Halloween, which was made up of fun with her family. While her daughter Lea is mostly out of frame, she's seen dressed as a green witch. In the case of her former partner and the father of her child, Bradley Cooper took a few pictures with Shayk as the two went trick or treating in New York with their daughter.

He dressed up as a bear with blue eyes.

© Aeon Irina Shayk in New York

Cooper and Shayk's trick-or-treating trip with Lea

Friendly exes Cooper and Shayk spend a lot of time together, often going away on trips to spend time with their daughter. To celebrate Halloween traditionally, the pair took Lea trick-or-treating along the East Village. The family unit was joined by some friends, including Anne Hathaway, who was accompanied by one of her sons.

Cooper and Shayk were together for four years, splitting up in 2019. He's been dating Gigi Hadid for the past year. In the case of Shayk, she was rumored to have dated Tom Brady for a brief period and is now single.