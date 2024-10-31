Sasha Calle opens up about her friendship with Leslie Grace after 'painful situation'

Sasha Calle is opening up about her struggles in the entertainment industry. The 'Supergirl' star was set to portray the fan-favorite character in multiple projects, but plans changed after a series of changes at DC Studios stopped her from continuing with the storyline.

During her latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sasha shared her thoughts about the situation. “It was very hard, I have to say. I had bittersweet feelings as I was maneuvering everything,” she detailed to the publication. “I was very excited, but there were a lot of unanswered questions for me, so it was very bittersweet.”

© Mat Hayward Sasha Calle and Leslie Grace

Around the same time, Leslie Grace was facing a similar situation after sharing her excitement for being the new Batgirl, but right before finishing the project, DC decided to shelve the production. Out of the difficult situation, the two stars found each other and built a friendship.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done without Leslie, to be honest with you. I feel like she got it even worse, and yet, she was just this divine light of love and warmth,” Sasha told THR, adding that they found support in each other at the time.

© Leigh Vogel Leslie Grace and Sasha Calle attend The 36th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards

“Even though it came from a really confusing and painful situation, we got to have this beautiful friendship that is true and honest and sincere and kind. We were there for each other, and I am really happy that we had each other then," she said.

© Marc Piasecki Sasha Calle attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show

“It was very heartbreaking for me, and it was very confusing. Ultimately, I know that I did my best,” Sasha said, revealing that there was an alternate ending of 'Flash' that was filmed, and would have ensured her participation in future projects.

“It’s been said that a queer Latina girl like me couldn’t be Supergirl. But I was, and no one can take that away from me. That is the most important thing for me; I did something that mattered. And whether you saw yourself represented in me or not, a lot of people really connected with her and loved her," she concluded.