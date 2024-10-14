Cardi B's 32nd birthday bash was so epic that she wants alcohol to be banned in the US

Cardi B rang in her 32nd birthday in classic Cardi style with an unforgettable party on Saturday, Oct. 12. The rapper, known for her larger-than-life personality, celebrated her milestone with a lavish bash that had everyone wanting to be there. But it wasn't just the glam that made headlines—Cardi's hilarious and relatable morning-after confession has her followers wondering if she will follow her words.

Cardi took to Instagram Stories the day after the festivities to reveal just how wild her birthday party had been. She jokingly swore off alcohol, sharing a series of dizzy videos where she showed the aftermath of the night. Her wig was askew, makeup still smeared across her face, and she groaned into the camera with a promise many could relate to after a big night out. "I will never, ever drink again," she declared in one of her posts, making fans laugh at the oh-so-familiar post-party sentiment.

Cardi's Stories also included a screenshot of a humorous conversation between her and her friends, in which they recounted the night's events. One text, in particular, caught Cardi's attention—a friend admitted to drinking an entire bottle of Hennessy. In response, Cardi jokingly wrote, "They need to [ban] Hennessy out of this country."

Cardi had already felt the birthday love before the big night out. On Friday, she shared glimpses of the thoughtful gifts she received from her children, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Offset. Her daughter Kulture gifted her a bouquet of pink roses and balloons, while Wave melted hearts with a handmade card adorned with a blue heart made of stickers. Kulture's card featured an adorable message that read, "Mom, I love you more than cupcakes," which Cardi read aloud with a laugh.

The birthday girl didn't just receive love from her family — her sultry birthday look also turned heads. Cardi shared her party outfit with her followers: a daring black minidress with a glittery belt buckle. In true Cardi fashion, she explained the story behind the dress she bought at the last minute from Staten Dolls Gentlemen's Club, where she once worked. "Nothing was gonna stop this night," Cardi wrote, reminiscing about her time as a dancer.

She added a fun tidbit: "I love the fact that they don't see me like CARDI B... they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact... that was my stripper name 😂😂😂)."

© Francois Durand Cardi B attends the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images for Messika)

Fans flooded the comments section with well wishes and praised her for her down-to-earth personality. "I love the fact that no matter how much money you have or how iconic you are you always remain You authenticity is everything ❤️" a fan wrote. While another person added: "One thing about us libra we’re innovative and know how to improvise last min! 🔟🔟🔟"

Cardi's birthday weekend was a perfect mix of glam and raw realness, proving why she remains one of the industry's most relatable and beloved stars. Happy Birthday, Cardi B!