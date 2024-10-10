Roselyn Sánchez announces the heartbreaking loss of her teenage nephew: 'It's devastating'

Roselyn Sánchez took to social media to reveal the heartbreaking moment her family is going through. The Puerto Rican actress and singer informed her nephew, Carlos Enrique Sánchez, affectionately known as "Kike," has passed away at 19. Sánchez tributed Kike with a post featuring the moments they shared and an emotional message highlighting the challenging moment her family is experiencing with the loss.

"Our families will never be the same without your smile, spirit, and presence. This has been the worst experience of our lives. To see you leave in such an unnecessary and unjust way. At just 19 years old,... a good, loving, brilliant, disciplined, healthy, vibrant, and joyful young man... It's devastating, dear nephew," she wrote.

Sánchez considers his departure untimely; however, she is at peace knowing he is in a better place. "We can only take comfort in knowing that you are in the Kingdom, in a beautiful place, and will guide us from there. As Pastor Ariel beautifully said during the funeral service, 'you inspire us to excellence.' Because that's what you were... excellent. You have beautiful expectations of us... and we will fulfill them. We adore you, my 'Kike,' rest in peace," she continued.

Sánchez's friends and fans shared their condolences, including her good friend and actor Amaury Nolasco, who revealed he had met Kike in the past. "I had the privilege of meeting this wonderful human being, a son, brother, and nephew who was exceptional, unique, and exemplary. We are told not to question God's will, but it's impossible not to ask why you took him so soon. Only you know," he wrote.

Kike's mom thank the actress for her support. "Thank you so much for being with us and for your support. As a mother, I feel indescribable pain. I thank everyone for their kind words for my son. I will be eternally grateful," she wrote.

"My heart breaks for you and your family Ros, lo siento mucho. 🙏❤️" Matt Cedeno added.

At the time of this writing, it is unknown what caused the death of Sánchez's nephew; however, it seems her family had been by his side for a while. Through her X account (formerly known as Twitter), she responded to a fan who inquired about why she hasn't shared any new episodes of her podcast, "He Said... Ella Dijo."Sánchez, who hasn't shared anything in two weeks, said she was "dealing with a family situation" in El Paso, Texas. "We are dealing with a family situation. Have been trying to navigate with my family what's tough to become our new normal. We are currently in El Paso TX. We will talk about it on the podcast... Thanks for your patience. Much love," she wrote.