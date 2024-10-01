Michelle Obama, Amal Clooney, and Melinda French Gates honor Malawian activist Memory Banda

In a powerful Instagram post, former First Lady Michelle Obama shared her thoughts on the challenges young girls face worldwide and highlighted the inspiring work of Malawian activist Memory Banda. Obama emphasized the vulnerability and potential every child possesses while also addressing the harsh realities that can strip children of their innocence and possibilities, mainly through the practice of child marriage.

"I often say that every child is born into this world with a light — with a certain level of wonder, innocence, possibility, and potential," she wrote. "So just imagine the pain that a child must feel when the cruelties of life reshape their sense of self. Every year, 12 million girls lose that feeling of innocence and possibility when they are forced into child marriages."

Obama's post followed her appearance at the Albies, an event hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, where she presented Memory Banda with the Justice for Women Award. Banda, a young activist from Malawi, has been fighting against child marriage since she was just 13 years old. Her advocacy efforts have made a tangible impact in her country, including persuading leaders in her community to raise the legal age of marriage by the time she was 16.

"By the age of 16, she successfully convinced leaders in her community to raise the age of child marriage. At age 18, she helped lead an effort that successfully persuaded the Parliament of Malawi to adopt a constitutional amendment raising the legal age of marriage," Obama continued.

Today, Memory Banda runs a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering girls in her community, making her a true force for change. Obama praised her resilience and leadership, stating, "This extraordinary young woman shows us all the power there is in raising our voices."

The post also highlighted Obama's continued commitment to ending child marriage through her Girls Opportunity Alliance, in collaboration with Amal Clooney and Melinda French Gates. Together, they support grassroots leaders and organizations to combat child marriage worldwide.

"I'm proud to team up with my friends Amal Clooney and @MelindaFrenchGates on this critical issue — and to honor women like Memory who are creating a brighter future for girls everywhere," Obama concluded.

The Girls Opportunity Alliance, Gates Foundation, and Clooney Foundation for Justice is a collaborative effort launched in 2022 by Melinda French Gates, Amal Clooney, and Michelle Obama to end child marriage and support women and girls in their pursuit of education. The project works with grassroots leaders and changemakers to find ways to support girls. “This week, @MelindaFrenchGates, Amal Clooney, and I are in Malawi as part of an effort we launched last year between the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance, @GatesFoundation, and @ClooneyFoundationforJustice to help end child marriage and to support women and girls pursuing their education. We’re meeting with grassroots leaders and changemakers to hear their stories and find ways to support girls who are working to overcome barriers to pursue their dreams,” Obama shared on social media at the time.