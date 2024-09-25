Kim Kardashian's latest photoshoot sparked comparisons with a Native American woman

Kim Kardashian added some inches to her mane, and the result sparked a conversation about who she was trying to portray during a recent photo shoot for the shapewear brand. The 43-year-old reality TV star, businesswoman, and mom of four rocked booty-length dark hair with darker and thicker eyebrows.

Some fans were struck by her striking resemblance to Pocahontas, the historical figure who was a Native American woman belonging to the Powhatan people. Pocahontas played a significant role in the early history of the United States, particularly in the colonial settlement of Virginia. "Pocahontas vibes here," a follower wrote.

© Dia Dipasupil Kim Kardashian attends as Swarovski celebrates SKIMS Collaboration and unveils it's NYC flagship store on November 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Another user commented on Kim's appearance, comparing her to a famous singer and expressing surprise at the resemblance. The user wrote, "I thought this was Madonna," and went on to add, "Why she looks like the wife in Beetlejuice 2?" The reference is to actress Monica Bellucci, known for her role as Delores.

Kim Kardashian's diet

Kardashian had a drastic weight loss, but she didn't drop some pounds after munching on vegetables. According to her former chef, Jesse Henderson, Kim, who once said on her show that she is partially vegan, occasionally enjoys salty foods and not-so-vegan meals, per the DailyMail.

According to Henderson, she loves "chicken tenders, fries, and pasta with no sauce. "At the time, Kim said to me, 'Everyone is probably telling you quinoa this and veggie that, but I just want to be honest with you, I want chicken tenders and pasta with no sauce.'"

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian attends a press conference at the Atlantis hotel for the opening of Millions of Milkshakes Dubai on October 13, 2011 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

He revealed she always has "pasta, fries, chicken tenders, and burgers in their kitchen." The chef said she was "down to earth" and "was very direct about what her cravings were."'

The chef provided detailed insight into the compensation of the cooking staff. He disclosed that he was paid approximately $2,000 to $5,000 for casual dinner events, while themed events could yield $15,000 to $25,000.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian is seen in Midtown Manhattan on August 14, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

The revelations come weeks after she said her beauty clock is ticking. "I can do a movie a year," she explains during The Kardashian while discussing her acting career. "I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me, and then I'll take some time off," she said, adding that she's unsure if she can do emotional roles. "I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I do not have that," Kim laughs. "How am I gonna be scared? How am I gonna cry?"

"I wasn't planning on this career, and I was like, 'OK, I'm not gonna get ahead of myself here,'" Kim said to her friends. "I'm really nervous about it, because I have to f---ing deliver.... Every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself."



