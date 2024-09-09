Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco's love story: A soccer romance for the ages

Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco's remarkable love story is a fusion of passion, mutual respect, and a deep-seated love for soccer. Their enduring relationship, which has flourished over the span of more than a decade, is defined not only by their exceptional athletic skills but also by their commitment to each other and their family.

Their devotion and shared love for the sport have solidified their status as one of the most celebrated and admired power couples within the global sports community.

© Monica Schipper Servando Carrasco (L) and Alex Morgan attend Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards on November 08, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Glamour)

The Beginning: A Love Born on the Field

Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco first crossed paths at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2007. Both were promising young athletes, playing for their respective soccer teams — Alex for the California Golden Bears women's team and Servando for the men's team. Their shared passion for the game quickly united them, forging a bond that would only grow stronger over time.

Their relationship began as a friendship based on mutual interests and values, blossoming into romance as they spent more time together, training and supporting each other.

Navigating Professional Careers and Long-Distance

After college, both Alex and Servando pursued their professional soccer careers. Alex quickly rose to fame as a star forward for the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) and played in various professional leagues, including the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Servando, meanwhile, began his Major League Soccer (MLS) career, playing for several teams, including the Seattle Sounders, Houston Dynamo, and L.A. Galaxy.

Early on, the couple faced the challenges of a long-distance relationship, with Alex often traveling internationally for tournaments and Servando moving between teams. Despite the distance, their bond only deepened. Both Alex and Servando were committed to supporting each other's careers, often seen cheering from the sidelines whenever their schedules allowed.

The Proposal: A New Chapter

In December 2013, Servando proposed to Alex on a beautiful beach in Manhattan Beach, California, which held special significance for the couple. The proposal was intimate and heartfelt, reflecting their deep connection and understanding. Alex later described the moment as "perfect" and "unexpected."

© Getty Images Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with husband Servando Carrasco following her side's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

During an interview with The Knot, the couple shared details of the moment. "We spent time in Manhattan Beach, California, off-season in December and went to an annual fireworks show," Morgan said. "He was planning the proposal for that night and asked me to stand up, and then asked me to marry him. We rode our beach cruisers to my dad's house to celebrate and have champagne with our family and friends. We had spoken about what kind of engagement ring I wanted before the proposal, but I wasn't really set on a specific style. He did have it custom-designed, though."

A Beautiful Wedding and Shared Life

On December 31, 2014, Alex and Servando tied the knot in a romantic New Year's Eve ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. Surrounded by family and friends, the couple exchanged vows, promising to love and support each other through life's many adventures. The wedding blended elegance and simplicity, reflecting their love for family, friends, and soccer.

© Getty Images Soccer stars Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco celebrate at their wedding reception at Rancho Dos Pueblos on December 31, 2014, in Santa Barbara, California. Morgan's reception dress "Little White Dress," pictured, was custom designed with her input by Amsale. (Photo by Kamee June Photography/Handout/Getty Images)

Since then, the two have balanced their professional careers while creating a life together. They often credit their successful relationship to their understanding of each other's commitments and the ability to communicate openly.

"It's far from ideal to be that far from your wife," Carrasco told Pro Soccer USA in 2018. "We know that this is temporary. We're only going to be able to play professional soccer for five to six more years. We've got to take advantage of this, and know that when we're done playing, we're going to be together."

Welcoming Their Daughter: A New Joy

In May 2020, Alex and Servando welcomed their daughter, Charlie Elena Carrasco, into the world. Becoming parents was a transformative experience for both, bringing new joys and challenges. Alex took a brief break from soccer following Charlie's birth but soon returned to the field, demonstrating her incredible dedication to her sport and family.

© Getty Images Servando Carrasco holds his daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco after attending his wife, Alex Morgan's 200th CAP ceremony before a SheBelieves Cup game between Canada and USWNT at Exploria Stadium on February 16, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Servando has been a steadfast supporter during this period, taking on the role of a loving and doting father. The couple often shares glimpses of their family life on social media, showing their fun-loving nature and strong bond with their daughter. Charlie, usually seen wearing tiny soccer jerseys and cheering on her parents, is already a fixture in the soccer world.

Looking Ahead: Pregnancy and Retirement

Alex Morgan, one of the most iconic figures in U.S. soccer history, announced her retirement from professional women's soccer on Thursday, September 5, 2024. Morgan's decision to step away from the sport also comes with the announcement of a new Carrasco baby.

"I'm gonna get to the point quickly: I'm retiring," Morgan said in a video shared on Instagram. "And I have so much clarity about this decision, and I am so happy to be able to finally tell you. It has been a long time coming and this decision wasn't easy, but at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer."

© Getty Images Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco pose for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The 35-year-old athlete also announced that she was expecting her second child. "This is not the retirement video I expected when I initially thought I was going to do this, because Charlie's going to be a big sister," the athlete said. I am pregnant. And as unexpected as this came, we are so overjoyed."

"To me, family means everything. I wouldn't be here without my husband and my family uplifting and motivating and encouraging and supporting me and sacrificing for me for the last 15 years as a professional athlete," she said.