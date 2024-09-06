Beyoncé celebrates her birthday with a rare post and fabulous photos; 'So grateful'

Beyoncé is celebrating a new trip around the sun. The beloved singer shared a rare post on social media, sharing some thoughts on her birthday, and a peek into her luxurious birthday celebration.

She shared an update on her birthday celebrations in a new post, showing off a fabulous outfit made up of a colorful patterned top and skirt and some silver sunglasses. Beyoncé holds onto some balloons and looks impassively at the camera. She rounds out the look with some green heels and plenty of jewelry, which she provides a closer look at in further photos.

Joining her in some of the images is Jay-Z, who's wearing a white t-shirt and some colorful pants. The two are located on a gorgeous beach and are clearly making the most of their vacation and Beyoncé's birthday. I’m so grateful for another year. Thank you for the loving birthday wishes," she captioned the post.

More of Beyoncé's celebration

Beyoncé shared more photos of her vacation, showing herself and Jay-Z in the ocean. The images show them drinking and smoking cigars as they take in their beautiful surroundings, clearly having an incredible time.

Various celebrities and friends wished Beyoncé the best on her birthday, including Vanessa Bryant, who shared a selfie of the two. The image shows them smiling brightly, with Bryant adding a "Happy Birthday" sticker in the corner of the post.

Beyoncé and Bryant's friendship dates back years, with the two often spending time together at awards shows and other industry events. Bryant and her daughter Natalia attended Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour. There are also plenty of photos taken years before that show the two women alongside their partners, Jay-Z and Kobe Bryant.

Following Bryant's tragic accident that resulted in his and his daughter's death, Beyoncé performed two touching tributes of "XO" and "Halo" in memory of Gianna.

