Gymnast Natalie Stichova, 23, dies after 80-foot fall while attempting selfie at Bavarian Castle

In a heartbreaking incident that has shocked the sports world, 23-year-old Czech gymnast Natalie Stichova tragically lost her life after falling from an 80-foot cliff. The young athlete, considered a rising star in her sport, was visiting the famous Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, Germany, with her family on August 15 when the tragic event unfolded.

© ©sokolpribram

Stichova, known for her exceptional agility and daring acrobatic skills, was attempting to take a selfie while performing a challenging pose on the edge of Tegelberg Mountain. As reported by the Czech media outlet Blesk, witnesses stated that she lifted one leg into the air gracefully while balancing on the cliff’s edge when she suddenly lost her footing. It’s still unclear whether a slip caused the fall or if the ground beneath her gave way.

© © sokolpribram

Emergency services responded quickly and were able to rescue Stichova, who was still alive at the time. However, the severe brain injuries she sustained were ultimately fatal. She was pronounced dead on Tuesday, August 27, leaving her family, friends, and the gymnastics community devastated.

The Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics Club, where Stichova trained, released a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of one of their brightest young stars: “Natalie brought smiles to everyone she met throughout her short life, and that’s how we will always remember her. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and close friends, offering them strength and support during these incredibly difficult times.”

© © sokolpribram

In a touching tribute on social media, Natalie’s mother shared her profound grief and enduring love for her daughter: “She was amazing, loved by all, and we will never stop loving her. I am proud to have been her mother, the daughter of my dreams. You taught me so much, and I wish you could teach me more.”

Natalie Stichova’s untimely death is not just a devastating loss to her family and friends but to the entire gymnastics community, who admired her talent, passion, and spirit.

