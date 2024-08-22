Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Virgo celebrities: Salma Hayek, Beyoncé, Cameron Diaz, Zendaya and more stars
Governing the period from August 23 to September 22

AUGUST 22, 2024 3:53 PM EDT

Virgos are known to have a very logical and practical approach to their personal and professional life, which makes total sense that many of our favorite celebrities and stars share this zodiac sign. 

Governing the period from August 23 to September 22, these Earth signs are also known for being very organized and focused on their goals, apart from being rule-oriented and having a strong personality.

Beyonce in the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards© Michael Buckner

Beyoncé

Beyoncé celebrates her birthday on September 4. The talented singer is one of the most famous Virgos on our list. 

Zendaya in Paris© Arnold Jerocki

Zendaya

The 'Challengers' star was born on September 1. 

Gloria Estefan© Getty Images

Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan is without a doubt a determined Virgo. She also celebrates her birthday on September 1.

The actress was excited about the gift she received from the singer© MICHAEL TRAN

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek was born on September 2. 

Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet© GettyImages

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie celebrates her birthday on September 21. She also has a tattoo honoring her zodiac sign.

Cameron Diaz© Stuart C. Wilson

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz was born on August 30.

Panel© GettyImages

Keanu Reeves

The Hollywood star celebrates his birthday on September 2.

Adam Sandler performed at the worthwhile event. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Artists for Peace and Justice

Adam Sandler

The actor and comedian was born on September 9.

Lili Reinhart on the red carpet© GettyImages

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart celebrates her birthday on September 13.

January 8: Hello handsome! Nick Jonas flew overseas to sit front row and attend the TOPMAN Men's AW16 fashion show in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images

Nick Jonas

The famous Jonas Brother was born on September 16.

Jada Pinkett Smith© GettyImages

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith was born on September 18.

Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in new biopic film RESPECT© Youtube

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson celebrates her birthday on September 12.

Lea Michele with balayage hair coloring© @leamichele

Lea Michele

Lea Michele is another famous Virgo. She was born on August 29.

Chris Pine© GettyImages

Chris Pine

The 'Star Trek' actor celebrates his birthday on August 26.

Blake Lively © Gareth Cattermole

Blake Lively

The 'Gossip Girl' actress was born on August 25.

Melissa McCarthy© GettyImages

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy is also a Virgo. The actress celebrates her birthday on August 28.

Jack Black© Lisa Maree Williams

Jack Black

The actor, comedian, and Earth sign was born on August 28.

