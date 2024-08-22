Virgo celebrities: Salma Hayek, Beyoncé, Cameron Diaz, Zendaya and more stars

Virgos are known to have a very logical and practical approach to their personal and professional life, which makes total sense that many of our favorite celebrities and stars share this zodiac sign.

Governing the period from August 23 to September 22, these Earth signs are also known for being very organized and focused on their goals, apart from being rule-oriented and having a strong personality.

© Michael Buckner Beyoncé Beyoncé celebrates her birthday on September 4. The talented singer is one of the most famous Virgos on our list.

© Arnold Jerocki Zendaya The 'Challengers' star was born on September 1.

© Getty Images Gloria Estefan Gloria Estefan is without a doubt a determined Virgo. She also celebrates her birthday on September 1.



© MICHAEL TRAN Salma Hayek Salma Hayek was born on September 2.



© GettyImages Nicole Richie Nicole Richie celebrates her birthday on September 21. She also has a tattoo honoring her zodiac sign.



© Stuart C. Wilson Cameron Diaz Cameron Diaz was born on August 30.



© GettyImages Keanu Reeves The Hollywood star celebrates his birthday on September 2.

Adam Sandler The actor and comedian was born on September 9.

© GettyImages Lili Reinhart Lili Reinhart celebrates her birthday on September 13.



Nick Jonas The famous Jonas Brother was born on September 16.



© GettyImages Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith was born on September 18.



© Youtube Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson celebrates her birthday on September 12.



© @leamichele Lea Michele Lea Michele is another famous Virgo. She was born on August 29.



© GettyImages Chris Pine The 'Star Trek' actor celebrates his birthday on August 26.

© Gareth Cattermole Blake Lively The 'Gossip Girl' actress was born on August 25.

© GettyImages Melissa McCarthy Melissa McCarthy is also a Virgo. The actress celebrates her birthday on August 28.

