Virgo celebrities: Salma Hayek, Beyoncé, Cameron Diaz, Zendaya and more stars

Virgos are known to have a very logical and practical approach to their personal and professional life, which makes total sense that many of our favorite celebrities and stars share this zodiac sign.
Governing the period from August 23 to September 22, these Earth signs are also known for being very organized and focused on their goals, apart from being rule-oriented and having a strong personality.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé celebrates her birthday on September 4. The talented singer is one of the most famous Virgos on our list.
Zendaya
The 'Challengers' star was born on September 1.
Gloria Estefan
Gloria Estefan is without a doubt a determined Virgo. She also celebrates her birthday on September 1.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek was born on September 2.
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie celebrates her birthday on September 21. She also has a tattoo honoring her zodiac sign.
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz was born on August 30.
Keanu Reeves
The Hollywood star celebrates his birthday on September 2.
Adam Sandler
The actor and comedian was born on September 9.
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart celebrates her birthday on September 13.
Nick Jonas
The famous Jonas Brother was born on September 16.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith was born on September 18.
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson celebrates her birthday on September 12.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele is another famous Virgo. She was born on August 29.
Chris Pine
The 'Star Trek' actor celebrates his birthday on August 26.
Blake Lively
The 'Gossip Girl' actress was born on August 25.
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy is also a Virgo. The actress celebrates her birthday on August 28.
Jack Black
The actor, comedian, and Earth sign was born on August 28.