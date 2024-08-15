Elizabeth Banks stuns in sequin as she promotes new movie 'Skincare'

Elizabeth Banks is looking better than ever. She's made various appearances promoting her film "Skincare," where she fittingly looked glowing and gorgeous.

© Roy Rochlin Elizabeth Banks at a screening for 'Skincare'

On two separate occasions, Banks wore a silver sequin dress. For the film's New York premiere, she accessorized the look with a black suit jacket, matching tights, and heels. She styled her hair loose and straight and wore a striking makeup palette that highlighted her dark red lipstick.

She was then featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing the same outfit with some key changes. She removed the outer layer of the look, opting for the bare sequin dress, and switched out the black heels for silver ones.

Banks has discussed her preparation for the role, calling out the impact of technology in her real life.

“I related to this sense of vulnerability, of feeling like the technology is going so fast that you can’t keep up with it, that there’s always gonna be a new fresh, useful way of doing things,” she said to Deadline. “And this woman just doesn’t know how to do it. And I feel like as someone who’s middle-aged and works in Hollywood, I already feel like I don’t know what the next big thing is gonna be, what the AI thing is gonna be or what has been now introduced into all of our lexicon. I think everyone is worried about staying relevant.”



© NBC Billie Eilish at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

More details about Banks' new film

"Skincare" is Banks' latest independent film, where she plays a celebrity aesthetician who gets involved in a public scandal when her email gets hacked. She believes the culprit to be a rival aesthetician who just moved to town. While the film is fiction, it's inspired by the true story of Dawn DaLuise, an aesthetician who was arrested in a murder-for-hire plot. She was acquitted of any involvement with the crime and recently said that she was considering taking legal action against the film.

The film co-stars Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Lewis Pullman, and Nathan Fillion. The movie was directed by Austin Peters, with a script written by Sam Freilich and Deering Regan.

"Skincare" is now playing in select theaters.