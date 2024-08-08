Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday with a bash

Lupita Nyong'o recently celebrated her beloved cat Yoyo with a fabulous third birthday. The 41-year-old star, who has become as well-known for her off-screen charisma as her on-screen talent, shared a series of heartwarming photos of the event on social media. In the photos, Nyong'o can be seen doting on Yoyo, an orange tabby cat, in front of a golden 'Happy Birthday' banner.

Yoyo, looking as adorable as ever, wore a special blue birthday hat as he posed with his famous owner. Nyong'o also spoiled her feline companion with a selection of crinkle toys, ensuring the day was fun and exciting."Go Yoyo! It's yo birthday!" the actress wrote in the caption, adding, "Please join me in wishing him a very happy 3rd birthday!" The Kenyan-Mexican star and Oscar-winning actress showed how much she cherishes her furry friend, making the celebration both personal and endearing.

Nyong'o’s love for Yoyo has been evident for some time, with the star often sharing glimpses of their bond on social media.

During an interview for Glamour magazine, the actress said she took to social media to share her sad story to challenge Instagram’s “flex zone” of curated moments. After warning the world that she doesn’t want to talk about her ex anymore, Nyong’o revealed that she credits her cat Yoyo for pulling her out of what she describes as a “super-low” point in her breakup.

As informed by the publication, Nyong’o had fallen in love with the cat she worked with for “A Quiet Place: Day One.” She mentioned this to her friend, who made appointments at shelters and adoption centers the next day. At first, Nyong’o wasn’t sold on the idea, but when she arrived at Best Friends Animal Society, she saw a sign. “There was a poster that said something like, ‘Not over your ex? Foster a cat,’” she says. “It was spot-on.”

© Getty Images Schnitzel, the cat, and Lupita Nyong'o attend the photocall for "A Quiet Place: Day One" at IET Building: Savoy Place on May 01, 2024, in London, England.

The shelter paired her with Yoyo, and after two days of fostering, she knew: “This cat isn’t going anywhere,” she says. “I guess the best anecdote for when you feel poorly taken care of is to take care of something. And I took care of Yoyo and he pried my heart open.”

