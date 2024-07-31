Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola Consuelos, might drop her debut album in the upcoming months

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have joyfully welcomed their daughter, Lola, back home after her extended stay in London. However, returning home might not be the only exciting news the 23-year-old rising star has brought to the U.S. Lola took to social media to share the thrilling news that she will release more music in August. The announcement, which many believe heralds the arrival of her long-awaited debut album, has created excitement among her followers.

Accompanying her post were two versions of vintage-style cover art featuring a collage of three headshots of Lola, and the new release is intriguingly titled "The Watcher." The posts quickly garnered attention, with Kelly Ripa being one of the first to like them, showing her support for her daughter's burgeoning music career.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola Grace Consuelos attend the 2017 New Jersey Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Asbury Park Convention Center on May 7, 2017, in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Lola's older brother, Michael, 27, a New York University Tisch graduate, also liked the posts, demonstrating the family's united front in supporting Lola's artistic endeavors.

After graduating from NYU, Lola spent nine months in London, where she continued to develop her craft and work diligently on her debut album.

During her time in the city, she also enjoyed being accompanied by her boyfriend, Cassius, who was also based in London. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Lola opened up about her journey into the music world. Her debut single, "Paranoia Silverlining," released in 2022, marked the beginning of her professional career. She has since followed it up with two more singles, showcasing her artistic growth. With "The Watcher" set to release in August, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an impressive debut album.

© Getty Images Lola Grace Consuelos and Mark Consuelos attend CNN Heroes 2017 at the American Museum of Natural History on December 17, 2017 in New York City. 27437_015 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN)

In May, the daughter of the famous couple shared an acappella stripped-down cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s viral song “Espresso,” and it’s very impressive. Lola is pursuing a music career and has been releasing singles since 2022. She has three on Spotify, with her latest, “Roles” just released this year in April.

What’s interesting is that Lola’s voice has seemingly come out of nowhere. Ripa explained in a 2022 interview that she and Mark have no musical talent. “She definitely is interested in you know, well I guess showbiz is the record industry, but it’s like, we have no musical talent between the three of us,” Ripa told Access Hollywood, including her older brother Michael in the mix. “But she definitely has all the talent for all of us. So yeah, I think that’s in her future.”

While she covered one of the poppiest of pop songs, Lola describes her music as “soulful” and “a little R&B and maybe a bit alternative.” She also hopes to release her album soon and perform live. “Live performing is something I wanna do 100 percent. I just wanna make sure I’m comfortable with the music I’m putting out, I’m happy with it, and I’m ready for that, which I feel like I am. But I don’t feel the need to rush anything, because I’m enjoying what I’m doing so much that I’m just trying to let it flow naturally,” she told Entertainment Tonight.