Will the daughter of José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay have the Derbez last name?

José Eduardo Derbez and his partner Paola Dalay have just welcomed their first daughter. The baby is named Tessa and is the latest member of the Derbez family, which has famous members in the entertainment industry, like Eugenio and Silvia Derbez. In a social media post, the two revealed that their daughter is called Tessa Gonzalez Gonzalez. Here's why she doesn't have the Derbez family name.

The revelation was made after a follower asked Paola for her baby's full name. “Tessa González González," she replied. "Also known as Tessa Derbez González."

The family's complicated history with their surname is simple once you have a basic understanding of their family tree. José Eduardo's father, the famous Eugenio Derbez, took his surname from his mother, the late famous actress Silvia Derbez. In reality, his legal name is Gonzalez, and is the one that he passed down to his eldest children, José Eduardo, Vadhir, and Aislinn. Still, his kids, who are also involved in the entertainment industry, have also taken the surname Derbez for their acting projects. It's a decision that has sparked some confusion from fans who are not aware of the origins of the entertainment family's surname.

The story of Eugenio's youngest daughter, Aitana, is a different one. She was born in the US, with her parents, Eugenio and Alessandra Rosaldo, making the decision to give her the surname Derbez directly.

Tessa Gonzalez Gonzalez, the new member of the dynasty

Tessa Gonzalez Gonzalez was born this past June 30th, filling grandparents Eugenio and Victoria Ruffo with happiness. Tessa is their first grandchild, an understandably special moment representing a new moment in their lives.

Days before his daughter's birth, José Eduardo revealed that he was feeling nervous. "A lot of nerves," he said in an interview with the program Hoy. "My eye vibrates, and then my lip vibrates. I'm not sleeping, I fall asleep very late thinking about a thousand things or in the early morning I start doing things in the room. It's a delicious stress, also a lot of emotion. A lot of happiness and we are both very happy,”