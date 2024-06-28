Will Smith shares emotional announcement: ‘Some of my darkest moments’

Will Smith is making an exciting announcement. The Hollywood star, who is enjoying the success of his latest movie Bad Boys 4, is set to release new music. The actor shared an emotional message, revealing how grateful he is for the support of his fans throughout his successful career in the entertainment business.

The Oscar winner took to social media to share the news with a video. Will can be seen playing the piano, announcing his first single in seven years. "Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow. It's my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve," he wrote on Instagram.

He also revealed that the new song is titled 'You Can Make It.' The seemingly uplifting and inspirational ballad will be played for the first time at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, and the actor and musician wants his fans to know how thrilled he is about taking the stage to perform it for the first time. "Excited to perform it live Sunday at the #betawards," he wrote in the caption.

Fans of the star commented on the announcement, praising him for his talent and wishing him the best on his new project. "I can't wait to see your performance!!!!" one person wrote, while someone else commented; "Will you can really do anything," adding, "Wow I can't wait to hear your new album and performance."

The celebrity family is releasing music projects at the same time, with Jaden Smith also releasing his new single this month, and Willow Smith releasing her sixth album back in May.