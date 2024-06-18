Celine Dion dazzles in white look at the premiere of her film: ‘My love letter to each of you’

Celine Dion was in good spirits during the premiere of her documentary ‘I Am: Celine Dion.’ The fan-favorite singer looked stunning in an all-white Dior ensemble consisting of a silk skirt and a matching blouse featuring a tie-neck. The musician got emotional as she presented the film to the audience, showing her love for her fans and her family.

This is Celine’s first red carpet appearance since the diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, which shocked her fans and the world. Celine showed her gratitude for everyone attending the screening, posing with her son René-Charles Angélil on the red carpet, who looked elegant in a classic suit.

“This is, by far, the biggest crowd I’ve had in a few years,” she said after taking the stage at the premiere of the documentary, which shows her battle with her recent health struggles. “I miss that,” she said to her fans. “I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my fans in my life. Thank you,” she added. “Thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you.”

Celine also revealed that she is grateful for the support of her three children, thanking them for their “daily love and support.” “I love you very much,” she said during her speech. She also promised her fans she would be back.

“Your presence in my journey has been a gift beyond measure. Your never-ending love and support over all these years have delivered me to this moment,” she concluded. “I hope to see you all again very, very soon.”