Hilaria Baldwin ‘can’t wait’ to give fans an intimate look into her family of nine

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin recently made a big announcement that excited their fans. The famous couple, along with their seven children, will be starring in their reality TV show, “The Baldwins.” The upcoming series promises to give viewers a candid look into their daily lives.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Hilaria Baldwin, 40, is thrilled about the new venture. “She can’t wait to share more about her family life,” the insider reveals. “She knows she lives a privileged life, but she still has to juggle and prioritize like many moms.”

The Baldwin household is undoubtedly busy, and the show is set to capture the chaos of raising a large family. The couple shares seven children: Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months; María Lucía Victoria, 3; Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 3; Romeo Alejandro David, 5; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7; Rafael Thomas, 8; and Carmen Gabriela, 10. Alec also has a 28-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

“Family life with all the kids is chaotic. But Hilaria is great at managing everything,” says the source. Hilaria has long advocated for mothers to find time for themselves, balancing solo moments with Alec and maintaining her health and wellness. This philosophy will undoubtedly be a key theme in the series as she shares her tips and strategies for managing a bustling household.

The source also highlights the dynamic between Alec and Hilaria, noting that they are “fun together” and that “watching them together as a team will be a treat.” However, while Hilaria is eager to enter the spotlight, Alec, 66, needs more convincing. Known for his roles in “30 Rock” and various films, Alec is described as “a great dad” who is “not as comfortable in the spotlight” as his wife.

“The best part about them is that they don’t fudge the bad - they are very honest about how messy life is, but they see it as a beautiful mess,” the insider shares. Hilaria, who has built a reputation as a wellness expert and mom influencer, is excited to share her everyday tips on balancing life.