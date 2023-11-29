Karol G visits women’s prisons and a children’s hospital in Colombia

Karol G is all set to embark on her upcoming “Mañana Será Bonito” tour in Latin America. But before diving into her musical journey, she spread love and compassion to the underprivileged communities in Colombia.

Karol G and her charitable foundation, Con Cora, visited two women’s prisons in Colombia, where she interacted with the inmates and sang her biggest hits. She also spent quality time with the children at the Fundación Valle del Lili Hospital, a non-profit organization providing healthcare services to needy people.

“We believe that love and joy are sources of unity and optimism that nourish the soul. We want these actions to spread so that more and more people believe in their transformative power and thus can help others,” the Con Cora Foundation wrote alongside a compilation video of the visits.

Karol G en su visita a la clínica Valle del Lili, en el sur de Cali, fue a visitar a niños hospitalizados. pic.twitter.com/72P8n6LogJ — CALI ES CALI (@CaliesCaliCOL) November 24, 2023

Fans of Karol G supported her actions, assuring she was an angel on earth. “We made the right person famous,” a follower wrote. “As I love this woman, not only for her songs but for the great person she is, @karolg, you deserve many blessings in life,” another added.

A Tour to Remember

Karol G’s record-breaking “Mañana Será Bonito” tour just concluded in the United States, and Latin America is next in line to witness her jaw-dropping performances. With her dynamic stage presence, powerful vocals, and a string of chart-topping hits, Karol G promises an unforgettable concert experience for her fans.

With a list of tour dates from December 2023 to May 2024, Karol G is set to captivate audiences in some of the most vibrant cities on the continent.

“For this tour, I’ve been working on it as soon as the idea came to mind,” Karol G told HOLA! USA. “People have seen the ‘Bichota Tour’ and the ‘$trip Love Tour,’ so I want people to be part of a different and special world for this one.”

“The concerts will be at stadiums, so I want the ‘Mañana Será Bonito Tour’ to be a memorable highlight in my career. To be honest, sometimes I don’t even see a few of the things because I want to be surprised too,” she assured.