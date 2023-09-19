Jennifer Garner the giver: offers the shoes on her feet to an unhoused man

Jennifer Garner is setting an incredible example of how people can give back to those in need. The actress was recently photographed springing into action when she noticed an unhoused man in a wheelchair without shoes or socks. The 51-year-old mother of three gave him a bag of essentials before getting out of her car to see how else she could help.

Garner realized he was barefoot and put socks on his feet from the bag of essentials. She tried to give him the shoes off her feet when she realized they were way too small. Noticing the paparazzi, she ran over to him and offered to buy his shoes.

The paparazzi were more than happy to help, and luckily only a half size bigger than the man in need. He did not take payment from Garner and even gave him a blanket he had in his car. She also got pants, and a fresh shirt for the man. In a clip posted by TMZ, Garner can be seen asking the photog if he would help her change the man’s pants.



GARNER THE GIVER

The Once Upon a Farm co-founder has always encouraged people to give back and uses her platform for social good. The ziplock bag she offered the unhoused man is a “Random act of kindness” tip she shared with her followers in March 2022. She shared a video putting a pair of thick socks, Kleenex, hand wipes, disposable toothbrushes, chapstick, a couple of granola bars, and $20 in quart-sized ziplock bags, encouraging followers to keep them in their car when they see someone in need.

As noted by Hollywoodlife, she is also partnered with Save the Children. She was honored by the Texas Senate in April with a statement that read, “Using her prominent platform to further the worthy goals of Save the Children, Jennifer Garner has helped to make a lasting, positive difference in countless lives, and in so doing, she has helped strengthen communities across the world.”