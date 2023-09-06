Humberto Zurita reveals his girlfriend was a ‘good friend’ of his late wife, Christian Bach

Humberto Zurita opened up in an interview with journalist Anette Cuburu on her podcast “AnetteAndo,” about his late wife Christian Bach’s final wish. Bach, an Argentine-born Mexican actress and the mother of their children, Sebastián and Emiliano, tragically passed away in 2019. Humberto and Christian shared an enduring bond, remaining for an impressive 33 years without ever parting ways until her untimely death.

During the candid conversation, the renowned actor disclosed that his late wife’s ultimate desire was simple yet profound: privacy and preserving her medical journey. Humberto Zurita eloquently explained, “People generally know that she had cancer, but the specifics of her journey and all of that stays with her because that’s what she wanted. We owe it to her, not because we want to keep it a secret. It’s a sign of respect for my wife.”

Despite the public’s curiosity, he and the rest of the family honored her wishes, showing the world that some matters are too sacred to share.

Four years after Christian’s passing, Humberto Zurita continues to carry her memory in his heart, declaring, “She is and will always be the love of my life.”

Humberto Zurita is giving love another opportunity

In 2022, Zurita embarked on a new romantic journey with actress Stephanie Salas, mother to Luis Miguel’s daughter, Michelle Salas. The actor expressed his happiness and contentment in this new relationship, stating, “Today, I’m living a wonderful stage of my life.” This chapter of his life demonstrates that love can blossom anew, even in the face of loss.

One particular aspect of Humberto and Stephanie’s relationship is their connection with Christian Bach. Humberto clarified that his late wife and his current partner were close friends, saying, “Christian was very good friends with Stephanie, very, very close friends. Stephanie worked with us for many years. I’ve known her since she was very young, so I never saw her as a potential partner because I’m much older,” he told Mezcal TV.