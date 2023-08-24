Spain Women’s World Cup winners swim in the ocean and relax in lavish yacht

Following Spain’s incredible win at the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, the winners decided to take a well-deserved break, taking a day to focus on themselves, relaxing aboard a lavish yacht and having some fun in the sun.

The team documented their time in Ibiza, jumping into the water and taking a swim in the ocean. Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso, and Misa Rodriguez were all smiles, spending a day in the water, doing some paddleboarding, and having some drinks.

Jennifer wore a stylish orange bikini, while Alexia went for a blue ensemble paired with a floral sarong, and Misa wore a red bikini and dark sunglasses. The women also posed for photos and took to Instagram to share some clips and videos of the fun evening.

Their historical win makes Spain the second nation after Germany to win the World Cup, both in men’s and women’s soccer. The group continued their celebration today, by enjoying the pool at their hotel, eating some delectable dishes in Ibiza, and partying with their friends.

The team received a Royal welcome as they returned to Spain following their win. Fans in Madrid were spotted welcoming all the women, joined by Queen Letizia who was in attendance.

The team enjoyed an open-top bus parade while fans waved flags and chanted their names. The players were photographed dancing and waving back at the attendees, sharing their excitement and appreciation after seeing the support.

It was reported that the celebration would take a few days as it is a meaningful win for Spain. The players also posed for a photo with the trophy outside the Moncloa Palace, making headlines amid the incredible achievement.

