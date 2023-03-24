Shakira’s dance coach reveals what she thinks of Piqué’s dance moves

Shakira’s dance coach was featured on a show called “First Dates,” where he made some comments about working with the Colombian superstar. He revealed that he’s worked with Shakira on various occasions, sharing that she’s very sweet and hard working. He also revealed some information about Gerard Piqué’s dancing skills.

The dance coach’s name is Juanma. “She’s beautiful, very kind and incredibly hard working,” he said in Spanish. “It was very easy to be her instructor. She wanted to do a lot of cardio work and she told me to make different choreographies for her.” He also revealed that she “dances like the angels” and can dance along to any style of music.

Juanma revealed that he was Shakira’s dance instructor in the year 2015, when she was pregnant with her second child, Sasha. He went to her house for the dance lessons. One time, while they were talking, Shakira asked him where he was from, with Juanma sharing that he was born in Barcelona. He claims Shakira said, “I don’t think you’re Catalan because I’m married to one and he doesn’t move like you.” “I’ll leave it at that,” concluded Juanma.

Juanma fue profesor de zumba de Shakira y estuvo ayer en #FirstDates 💥 "Me dijo que no creía que yo fuera catalán porque ella estaba casada con uno y no se movía así" 😱 https://t.co/k7HCcVLSEipic.twitter.com/HmyzS7Blg5 — Cuatro (@cuatro) March 22, 2023

Shakira and Piqué announced their split last year, resulting in one of the most discussed celebrity break ups in recent history. In a recent interview, Piqué finally addressed his break up with Shakira, claiming that he was happy with his decision and wanted to be “faithful” to himself.

“I’m not gonna waste money on cleaning up my image,” he said, claming that the opinions that he cares about are those that belong to the people he loves, with whom he’s in contact with on a regular basis.