Laura Pausini and Paolo Carta marry after 18 years together

Laura Pausini and Paolo Carta are married! The couple, who’s been together for 18 years and has a 10-year-old daughter named Paola, shared the news on social media. They also shared some photos and a video of the beautiful ceremony, where they looked happy and had the support of their loved ones.

Pausini shared photos and video of the event, which depicted an intimate ceremony with a performance from Pausini herself. She wore a white dress that she paired with a matching jacket, and a veil, while Carta wore a black suit. She was walked down the aisle by her father, Fabrizio Pausini. “We said ‘I do,’” she captioned the image, which shows the couple holding hands and smiling at the camera. The setup behind them was elegant and simple, featuring some candles and shiny drapery.

Pausini saved the longer caption for the video, writing, “This is our wedding vow: ‘There’s already everything we want in front of us.’” Per the Italian newspaper Il Corriere Della Sera, Pausini and Carta’s wedding was hosted on March 14th.

Pausini and Carta started dating on 2005, having their daughter in the year 2013. Pausini revealed that while she wanted to have kids her entire life, it wasn’t an easy process for her, with Paola’s arrival being received as a miracle.

When discussing motherhood, Pausini shared that having a child has made her into a better person. “I’m much braver and bold now,” she said to FASHION magazine. “My daughter has fiven me new energy.”