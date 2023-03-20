Rupert Murdoch to marry for the fifth time at 92

The media mogul, Rupert Murdoch is engaged to be married for the fifth time. He announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith in an interview published by the New York Post. This just happens eight months after he divorced former model Jerry Hall.

©GettyImages



Rupert Murdoch And Jerry Hall

Murdoch presented the ring to Ann Lesley Smith on St. Saint Patrick’s Day. He told the Post: “I’m one-fourth Irish,” so it is a fitting celebration. Even though he has been previously married, the 92-year-old billionaire was very nervous, “I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy,” Murdoch stated.

©GettyImages



Rupert Murdoch and his third wife Wendi Deng Murdoch

The future Mrs. Murdoch is a former San Francisco police chaplain, whose late husband was Chester Smith, the country singer, radio and TV exec. Ann told the Post, “We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together.”