Eiza Gonzalez celebrates International Women’s Day while doing some volunteer work

Eiza Gonzalez has shared her plans for International Women’s Day. The Mexican actress shared a glimpse of what she’d be doing over the date, posting a story that shows her working alongside women volunteers.

©Eiza Gonzalez



Gonzalez’s Instagram story

The video shows Gonzalez speaking to the camera and recording herself and other volunteers as they prepare packages for Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides children living in poverty with essentials, including formula, diapers, cribs, and clothing. “Couldn’t think of a better way to spend International Women’s Day than surrounded by women who like to be of service to others and unite for positive causes. Cheers ladies,” reads the text over the clip.

In the video, Gonzalez shares a brief tour of the facilities and shows off some of the hard work that the volunteers are putting together. “So, I’m currently at the headquarters of Baby2Baby and I just wanted to show you guys,” she said. “This is incredible. All these great ladies, all girls. Look at them volunteering and helping out. It’s so cool,” she said, showing off multiple volunteers who were in the midst of preparing packages.

Baby2Baby is a big organization that works with dozens of celebrities. “In the last 11 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 270 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster,” reads the organization’s website.

Gonzalez has been laying low since the start of the year. In early February, she was spotted alongside NBA player Ben Simmons, as they left a sushi restaurant in New York. An insider that spoke to People claims the two had been dating for a couple of weeks.