Emily Estefan marks Instagram comeback by showing off her musical skills

Emily Estefan marked her return to social media with a fun video. The musician shared a clip of herself showing off her impressive skills on the drums.

The clip shows Estefan confidently playing the instrument. While the kit looks like a traditional drum kit, the sound, and the accompanying instruments show that it’s a timbales kit, an instrument that’s popular in various Latin genres like cumbia, salsa, and more. “Alright, earthlings… I’ve been off the “grid” for a sec but I’m back and ready to hit some skins in 2023… who’s in?” she captioned the post.

The last post shared on her Instagram account was posted by her girlfriend, Gemeny Hernandez, who shared a reel of the two on a date. The two visited the SEED food festival, hosted in Miami and featuring various plant-based foods. “Took Emily Estefan on an actual date to Seed and we had the best time ever,” she wrote. “Food was outrageous, drinks were delicious, company was sublime.”

Estefan had been on a social media break of sorts, with her last post shared on December 19th, discussing her intentions in the new year.

That month, Estefan shared an emotional post with her followers, celebrating her sixth anniversary with her girlfriend. The post featured three photos of the two, one where they’re hugging, another posing in front of the mirror and the last one of them kissing. “I remember the first time I saw you like it was yesterday. Your majestic almond eyes sang to me like a single bird in the hundred-acre wood,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you Gemeny. More than I could ever explain. Thank you for adventuring with me. Happy 6 years beautiful.”